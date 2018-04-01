Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Sells 51,650 Shares of Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 68.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 51,650 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Grassi Investment Management grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 35,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 37,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.76.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $44.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9,628.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.33 and a beta of 2.05. Targa Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $39.59 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 0.27%. equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/cornerstone-capital-management-holdings-llc-sells-51650-shares-of-targa-resources-corp-trgp.html.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. is a midstream energy company in North America. It provides midstream services. Its segments include Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing (Downstream Business). It is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting and selling natural gas liquids (NGLs) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing and terminalling crude oil, and storing, terminalling and selling refined petroleum products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.