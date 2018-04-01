Cosan (CZZ) vs. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ: RMCF) and Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and Cosan, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory 0 0 0 0 N/A Cosan 0 2 1 0 2.33

Cosan has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.12%. Given Cosan’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cosan is more favorable than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory.

Profitability

This table compares Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and Cosan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory 8.50% 16.75% 10.93% Cosan 4.03% 5.68% 1.73%

Dividends

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Cosan pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cosan pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.3% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of Cosan shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cosan has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and Cosan’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory $38.30 million 1.85 $3.45 million N/A N/A Cosan $4.25 billion 0.65 $172.57 million $0.33 31.48

Cosan has higher revenue and earnings than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory.

Summary

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory beats Cosan on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. is an international franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator. The Company’s subsidiary, U-Swirl International, Inc. (U-Swirl), franchises and operates soft-serve frozen yogurt stores. The Company operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl operations and Other. The Company manufactures a range of chocolate candies and other confectionery products. The Company’s franchised/license system of retail stores features chocolate, frozen yogurt and other confectionary products. The Company also sells its candy in selected locations outside of its system of retail stores and licenses the use of its brand with certain consumer products. The Company’s products include a range of clusters, caramels, creams, mints and truffles. Its individual stores also offer over 15 fudges and other products prepared in the store. The Company uses chocolate, nut meats and other ingredients in its candies.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited (Cosan) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Raizen Energia, Raizen Combustiveis, COMGAS, Cosan Logistica, Lubricants and Other business. The Company’s other business include other investments, in addition to the corporate activities. The Company offers Logistics services, including transportation, port loading and storage of sugar, leasing or lending of locomotives, wagons and other railway equipment, through its subsidiaries Rumo Logistica Operadora Multimodal S.A. (Rumo), logistic segment (Logistic). The Company is also engaged in production and distribution of lubricants, through its indirect subsidiaries Cosan Lubrificantes e Especialidades S.A. (Moove) and Comma Oil & Chemicals Ltd. (Comma), under the Mobil licensed trademark in Brazil, Bolivia, Uruguay and Paraguay, in addition to the European and Asian market using the Comma brand and corporate activities (Lubricants).

