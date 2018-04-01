Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Position Boosted by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,185 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 669.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 114.7% during the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 167.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,278 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 10,821 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $3,199,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $2,213,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,687.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $561,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,288.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,859 shares of company stock worth $20,176,650. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $192.73 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.76.

NASDAQ COST opened at $188.43 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $150.00 and a 1-year high of $199.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $82,686.85, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

