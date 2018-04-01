Coty Inc (COTY) Receives $19.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.42.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COTY shares. Wells Fargo set a $17.00 price objective on Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Coty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coty from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th.

Get Coty alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Cosmetics B.V. Jab purchased 4,100,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $84,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,558,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,695,644.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coty (NYSE COTY) traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,786,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,024. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Coty has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $13,924.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. equities analysts predict that Coty will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -98.04%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/coty-inc-coty-receives-19-42-consensus-target-price-from-analysts-updated-updated.html.

About Coty

Coty Inc is a beauty company. The Company operates through four segments: Fragrances, Color Cosmetics, Skin & Body Care and Brazil Acquisition. Its fragrance products include a range of men’s and women’s products. Its fragrance brands include Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, Davidoff, Chloe, Balenciaga, Beyonce, Bottega Veneta, Miu Miu and Roberto Cavalli.

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.