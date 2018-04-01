Counterparty Price Reaches $9.84 on Exchanges (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Counterparty has traded down 31% against the dollar. Counterparty has a total market capitalization of $25.76 million and approximately $111,305.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Counterparty coin can currently be bought for about $9.84 or 0.00149211 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Zaif, Poloniex and Tux Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,635.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $643.24 or 0.09749060 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00021348 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.70 or 0.01996060 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00021690 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00016608 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002919 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002394 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008626 BTC.

About Counterparty

XCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,616,886 coins. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Counterparty is counterpartytalk.org. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Counterparty is not a traditional crypto currency and is more of a payment network – using bitcoin as the transport layer. Counterparty is a free and open platform that puts powerful financial tools in the hands of everyone with an Internet connection. By harnessing the power of the Bitcoin network, Counterparty creates a robust and secure marketplace directly on the Bitcoin blockchain, extending Bitcoin’s functionality from a peer-to-peer payment network into a full fledged peer-to-peer financial platform. In addition to sending money without third-party intermediation you can trade, do business, and engage in advanced financial contracts without having to trust anyone else to hold your funds or do your accounting. Along with the Counterparty protocol, the platform consists of the native XCP token to perform advanced operations, and the secure, browser-based Counterwallet to provide the functionality. “

Counterparty Coin Trading

Counterparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Zaif and Counterparty DEX. It is not presently possible to buy Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

