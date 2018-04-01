Covenant Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in ExxonMobil (XOM)

Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 31.9% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,066,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,269,000 after purchasing an additional 257,727 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 5.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,817,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,994,000 after buying an additional 95,071 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in ExxonMobil during the third quarter worth $1,255,000. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 2.7% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 110,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ExxonMobil during the third quarter worth $429,000. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.61. 14,882,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,083,202. The stock has a market cap of $316,157.03, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.91. ExxonMobil has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.82.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $66.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.41 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that ExxonMobil will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. ExxonMobil’s payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase set a $83.00 target price on ExxonMobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. HSBC upgraded ExxonMobil from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.60 to $82.50 in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ExxonMobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.55.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

