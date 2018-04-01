Covesting (CRYPTO:COV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $94,645.00

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $10.06 million and approximately $94,645.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covesting token can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00008312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta. In the last seven days, Covesting has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Covesting Token Profile

Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,500,000 tokens. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting. “

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and IDEX. It is not possible to buy Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

