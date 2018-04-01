Covestro’s (1COV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on 1COV. UBS set a €95.00 ($117.28) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($138.27) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a buy rating and set a target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €80.00 ($98.77) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €92.76 ($114.52).

ETR:1COV opened at €79.86 ($98.59) on Wednesday. Covestro has a one year low of €61.95 ($76.48) and a one year high of €96.32 ($118.91).

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and sells polymer materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

