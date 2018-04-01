Contrasting Cowen (COWN) and Its Competitors

Cowen (NASDAQ: COWN) is one of 31 public companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Cowen to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Cowen alerts:

This table compares Cowen and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cowen $658.78 million -$60.88 million N/A Cowen Competitors $5.87 billion $745.79 million 24.17

Cowen’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cowen.

Risk and Volatility

Cowen has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cowen’s peers have a beta of 8.41, meaning that their average share price is 741% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cowen and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cowen 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cowen Competitors 313 1351 1420 67 2.39

Cowen currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.79%. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential downside of 1.94%. Given Cowen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cowen is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.4% of Cowen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Cowen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cowen and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cowen -9.24% 1.99% 0.59% Cowen Competitors 5.55% 3.62% 5.12%

Summary

Cowen peers beat Cowen on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc., formerly Cowen Group, Inc., is a financial services company. The Company provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, sales and trading, and prime brokerage services. It operates through two segments: alternative investment and broker-dealer. The alternative investment segment includes private equity structures, registered investment companies and listed investment vehicles. The broker-dealer segment offers industry focused investment banking for growth-oriented companies, including advisory and global capital markets origination and domain knowledge-driven research, and a sales and trading platform for institutional investors. Its alternative investment platform, which operates under the Ramius name, offers investment products and solutions across the liquidity spectrum to institutional and private clients. Ramius offers investors access to strategies to meet their specific needs, including long/short equity and event driven equity.

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.