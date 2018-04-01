CPChain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.86 Million (CRYPTO:CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 25th. During the last week, CPChain has traded down 27% against the US dollar. CPChain has a market capitalization of $18.78 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0828 or 0.00001271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.25 or 0.04452900 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000050 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012600 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007264 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015572 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012294 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Condensate (RAIN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000158 BTC.

CPChain Token Profile

CPChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,715,852 tokens. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CapriCoin, or CPC, is a crypto currency based on the X11 algorithm and is both proof of stake and proof of work. The coin has a large premine of 200,000,000 of the total supply of 208,000,000 – 25% is distributed – 50 million is reserved for staisybit and 99 million reserved for inhouse staking… and 1 million reserved for the development team. The proof of stake drops from 2% by 50% increments per year to year 24. The coin has a large premine which looks to be unethical. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to buy CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

