CPChain Trading 25.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One CPChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0857 or 0.00001264 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta and IDEX. During the last seven days, CPChain has traded down 25.9% against the dollar. CPChain has a total market cap of $19.43 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.20 or 0.04278130 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000048 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012142 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007166 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015572 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00011512 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Condensate (RAIN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About CPChain

CPChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,715,852 tokens. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team.

According to CryptoCompare, “CapriCoin, or CPC, is a crypto currency based on the X11 algorithm and is both proof of stake and proof of work. The coin has a large premine of 200,000,000 of the total supply of 208,000,000 – 25% is distributed – 50 million is reserved for staisybit and 99 million reserved for inhouse staking… and 1 million reserved for the development team. The proof of stake drops from 2% by 50% increments per year to year 24. The coin has a large premine which looks to be unethical. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to buy CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

