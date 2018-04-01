Creatio (XCRE) Price Hits $0.0043 on Top Exchanges

Creatio (CURRENCY:XCRE) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last week, Creatio has traded down 31.4% against the US dollar. Creatio has a total market capitalization of $87,929.00 and $44.00 worth of Creatio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creatio coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Creatio alerts:

Particl (PART) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00132042 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00019849 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000135 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000538 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded 50.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00001017 BTC.

PIECoin (PIE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00001101 BTC.

HealthyWormCoin (WORM) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Creatio Coin Profile

Creatio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2016. Creatio’s total supply is 20,520,514 coins. Creatio’s official Twitter account is @creatioteam. The official website for Creatio is xcreatio.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Creatio is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that offers its users the possibility to create their own cryptocurrency within the wallet. The creation of the coin is done by the team, which only accepts XCRE as a payment method through the official wallet. “

Buying and Selling Creatio

Creatio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is not possible to purchase Creatio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creatio must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creatio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Creatio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creatio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.