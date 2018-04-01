Creativecoin Tops One Day Volume of $1,472.00 (CREA)

Creativecoin (CURRENCY:CREA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Creativecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $1,472.00 worth of Creativecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creativecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last week, Creativecoin has traded down 34.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitmark (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006864 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000124 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000343 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00001019 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 63.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003996 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000143 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000116 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded down 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Creativecoin

Creativecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Creativecoin’s total supply is 13,897,535 coins. The Reddit community for Creativecoin is /r/Creativechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creativecoin’s official website is www.creativechain.org. Creativecoin’s official Twitter account is @Creative_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creativecoin Coin Trading

Creativecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is not presently possible to purchase Creativecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creativecoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creativecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

