Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€53.00” Price Target for ADO Properties (ADJ)

ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) has been given a €53.00 ($65.43) price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s previous close.

ADJ has been the subject of several other reports. UBS set a €50.00 ($61.73) target price on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €54.00 ($66.67) target price on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Barclays set a €42.00 ($51.85) target price on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Commerzbank set a €51.00 ($62.96) target price on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC set a €46.00 ($56.79) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €48.63 ($60.03).

Shares of ETR:ADJ opened at €45.72 ($56.44) on Thursday. ADO Properties has a one year low of €32.39 ($39.99) and a one year high of €46.20 ($57.04).

ADO Properties Company Profile

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

