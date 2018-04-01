Credit Suisse Group Downgrades AC Immune (ACIU) to Neutral

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACIU. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Get AC Immune alerts:

NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $10.34 on Friday. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIU. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in AC Immune during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in AC Immune during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AC Immune during the third quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its position in AC Immune by 319.9% during the fourth quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 171,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 130,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/credit-suisse-group-downgrades-ac-immune-aciu-to-neutral-updated.html.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as Alzheimer's (AD), Parkinson's, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.