Porsche (ETR:PAH3) Given a €103.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Porsche (ETR:PAH3) has been given a €103.00 ($127.16) target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PAH3. BNP Paribas set a €82.00 ($101.23) target price on Porsche and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Independent Research set a €83.00 ($102.47) target price on Porsche and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase set a €86.70 ($107.04) target price on Porsche and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America set a €84.00 ($103.70) target price on Porsche and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €102.00 ($125.93) target price on Porsche and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Porsche presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €80.39 ($99.25).

ETR PAH3 opened at €67.50 ($83.33) on Thursday. Porsche has a 1-year low of €47.28 ($58.37) and a 1-year high of €80.14 ($98.94).

Porsche Automobil Holding SE operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. Its products include motorcycles, sports cars, passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses. The company markets and sells its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ?KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

