Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, March 23rd, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $79.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $68.18. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Ashland Global to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.44.

NYSE ASH opened at $69.79 on Friday. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $59.80 and a 12 month high of $77.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $4,342.96, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.05 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Global declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Anne T. Schumann sold 8,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $624,924.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Keith C. Silverman sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $117,493.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at $95,087.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,413 shares of company stock worth $1,918,021 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at $634,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 140,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 90,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at $2,800,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Inc is engaged in specialty chemicals, and through Valvoline, is a consumer-branded lubricant supplier. The Company operates in three segments: Ashland Specialty Ingredients (Specialty Ingredients), Ashland Performance Materials (Performance Materials) and Valvoline. Its Specialty Ingredients segment is engaged in providing cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones and biofunctionals, and consists of two divisions: Consumer Specialties and Industrial Specialties.

