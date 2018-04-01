Credits Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.30 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Credits has a market cap of $73.06 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Credits has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One Credits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00007851 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and ForkDelta.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00083121 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00028267 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00001011 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008140 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,536,209 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and ForkDelta. It is not currently possible to buy Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

