Cree, Inc. (CREE) Position Boosted by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 90.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,229 shares of the LED producer’s stock after buying an additional 235,363 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.50% of Cree worth $18,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cree by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 417,150 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cree by 1,632.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,060 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 20,787 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cree by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 231,689 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 76,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cree by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,137,521 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $32,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cree by 521.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,981 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 109,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

CREE stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $45.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The LED producer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $367.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.62 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. Cree’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CREE shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cree from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cowen set a $37.00 price target on shares of Cree and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Tigress Financial downgraded shares of Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. The Company’s products are focused for applications, such as indoor and outdoor lighting, video displays, transportation, electronic signs and signals, power supplies, inverters and wireless systems.

