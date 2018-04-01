Reviewing Crestwood Midstream Partners (NYSE:CMLP) and Columbia Pipeline Partners (CPPL)

Crestwood Midstream Partners (NYSE: CMLP) and Columbia Pipeline Partners (NYSE:CPPL) are both small-cap companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Crestwood Midstream Partners and Columbia Pipeline Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crestwood Midstream Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Columbia Pipeline Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Columbia Pipeline Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Crestwood Midstream Partners does not pay a dividend. Columbia Pipeline Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Crestwood Midstream Partners and Columbia Pipeline Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crestwood Midstream Partners -9.82% -22.64% -10.70% Columbia Pipeline Partners 6.40% 0.92% 0.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crestwood Midstream Partners and Columbia Pipeline Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crestwood Midstream Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Columbia Pipeline Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Columbia Pipeline Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Columbia Pipeline Partners beats Crestwood Midstream Partners on 6 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crestwood Midstream Partners

Crestwood Midstream Partners LP (Crestwood) develops, acquires, owns and operates primarily fee-based assets and operations within the energy midstream sector. The Company has three reporting segments: gathering and processing (G&P), providing natural gas gathering, processing, treating and compression services to producers in multiple unconventional shale plays; storage and transportation, which owns and operates natural gas storage facilities, and NGL and crude services, including crude oil rail terminals, the Arrow gathering system, its fleet of over-the-road crude oil and produced water transportation assets, an NGL storage facility, and US Salt, LLC. It provides infrastructure solutions across the value chain to service liquids-rich and crude oil shale plays across the United States. It owns and operates a portfolio of crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets that connect fundamental energy supply with energy demand across North America.

About Columbia Pipeline Partners

Columbia Pipeline Partners LP (the Partnership) is a limited partnership company operating a portfolio of pipelines, storage and related midstream assets. It is engaged in interstate gas transportation and storage services for local distribution companies (LDCs), marketers and industrial and commercial customers located in northeastern, mid-Atlantic, Midwestern and southern states, and the District of Columbia along with unregulated businesses that include midstream services, including gathering, treating, conditioning, processing, compression and liquids handling, and development of mineral rights positions. The Company owns, operates and develops a portfolio of pipelines, storage and related midstream assets. The Company has a general partner interest in CPG OpCo LP (Columbia OpCo), as well as a limited partner interest in Columbia OpCo, a limited partnership that owns the natural gas transmission and storage assets of Columbia Energy Group (CEG).

