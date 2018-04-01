CrevaCoin Trading 14.3% Lower Over Last Week (CREVA)

CrevaCoin (CURRENCY:CREVA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 25th. One CrevaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. Over the last week, CrevaCoin has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. CrevaCoin has a total market capitalization of $10,142.00 and $176.00 worth of CrevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Quebecoin (QBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000203 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000362 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TurboCoin (TURBO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrevaCoin Coin Profile

CrevaCoin (CRYPTO:CREVA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2015. CrevaCoin’s total supply is 6,240,390,800 coins and its circulating supply is 36,390,750 coins. The official website for CrevaCoin is www.crevacoin.com. CrevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @crevacoin2.

CrevaCoin Coin Trading

CrevaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to purchase CrevaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrevaCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrevaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

