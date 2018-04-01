Critical Analysis: Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) vs. Group 1 Automotive (GPI)

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE: ABG) and Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Asbury Automotive Group has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Group 1 Automotive has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Asbury Automotive Group and Group 1 Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asbury Automotive Group 1 3 0 0 1.75 Group 1 Automotive 1 6 1 0 2.00

Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus price target of $62.25, indicating a potential downside of 7.78%. Group 1 Automotive has a consensus price target of $81.57, indicating a potential upside of 24.84%. Given Group 1 Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Group 1 Automotive is more favorable than Asbury Automotive Group.

Dividends

Group 1 Automotive pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Asbury Automotive Group does not pay a dividend. Group 1 Automotive pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Group 1 Automotive has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Asbury Automotive Group and Group 1 Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asbury Automotive Group $6.46 billion 0.22 $139.10 million $6.43 10.50 Group 1 Automotive $11.12 billion 0.12 $213.44 million $7.73 8.45

Group 1 Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than Asbury Automotive Group. Group 1 Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Asbury Automotive Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Asbury Automotive Group and Group 1 Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asbury Automotive Group 2.15% 39.80% 5.75% Group 1 Automotive 1.89% 15.85% 3.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.6% of Group 1 Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Asbury Automotive Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Group 1 Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Group 1 Automotive beats Asbury Automotive Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is an automotive retailer in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated 93 new vehicle franchises, representing 28 brands of automobiles at 77 dealership locations, and 23 collision centers in the United States. In addition, as of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated two standalone used vehicle stores in Florida. Its stores offer automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; parts and service, including vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services; and finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection (GAP) insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance. Its new vehicle revenues include new vehicle sales and lease transactions arranged by dealerships with third-party financial institutions.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. is an operator in the automotive retail industry. The Company, through its dealerships, sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts. The Company operates through three segments: the U.S., which includes the activities of its corporate office, the United Kingdom and Brazil. The Company owned and operated 224 franchises, representing 32 brands of automobiles, at 171 dealership locations and 47 collision centers.

