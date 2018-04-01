Head-To-Head Comparison: Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) versus Its Competitors

Atmos Energy (NYSE: ATO) is one of 11 public companies in the “Natural gas distribution” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Atmos Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Atmos Energy pays out 53.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Natural gas distribution” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.9% and pay out 64.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Atmos Energy has raised its dividend for 35 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Atmos Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atmos Energy 1 1 3 0 2.40 Atmos Energy Competitors 90 256 224 10 2.27

Atmos Energy currently has a consensus price target of $83.25, indicating a potential downside of 1.18%. As a group, “Natural gas distribution” companies have a potential upside of 5.61%. Given Atmos Energy’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atmos Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Atmos Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atmos Energy N/A 10.39% 3.93% Atmos Energy Competitors 7.67% -12.98% 6.04%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atmos Energy and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atmos Energy $2.76 billion $396.42 million 23.40 Atmos Energy Competitors $10.51 billion $337.45 million 21.75

Atmos Energy’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Atmos Energy. Atmos Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Atmos Energy has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atmos Energy’s competitors have a beta of 0.59, suggesting that their average share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.8% of Atmos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Atmos Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atmos Energy competitors beat Atmos Energy on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation is a fully-regulated, natural-gas-only distributor engaged primarily in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline businesses, as well as other nonregulated natural gas businesses. It operates through three segments: regulated distribution segment, which includes its regulated distribution and related sales operations; regulated pipeline segment, which includes pipeline and storage operations of its Atmos Pipeline-Texas Division, and nonregulated segment, which includes its nonregulated natural gas management, nonregulated natural gas transmission, storage and other services. Its nonregulated businesses provide natural gas management, transportation and storage services to local gas distribution companies, including certain of its natural gas distribution divisions and industrial customers in the Midwest and Southeast. It also manages its natural gas pipeline and storage assets, including its intrastate natural gas pipeline systems in Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.