Community Bankers Trust (ESXB) and Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:BBNK) Head-To-Head Comparison

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ: ESXB) and Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:BBNK) are both small-cap companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Community Bankers Trust and Bridge Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Bankers Trust 23.37% 9.39% 0.89% Bridge Capital 16.16% 8.27% 0.85%

Risk & Volatility

Community Bankers Trust has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Community Bankers Trust and Bridge Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Bankers Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25 Bridge Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Community Bankers Trust presently has a consensus price target of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 3.70%. Given Community Bankers Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Community Bankers Trust is more favorable than Bridge Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Community Bankers Trust and Bridge Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Bankers Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bridge Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Community Bankers Trust beats Bridge Capital on 5 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corporation is the holding company for Essex Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in a general commercial banking business and provides a range of financial services to individuals and small businesses, including individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts, commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services and safe deposit box facilities. Essex Services, Inc., a subsidiary of the Bank, and its financial consultants offer a range of investment products and alternatives. It operates in over three business lines: retail and small business banking, commercial and industrial banking and real estate lending. Its investment securities include the United States treasury issue and other United States Government agencies; the United States Government sponsored agencies, and state, county and municipal securities. Its lending and investing activities are funded through its deposits.

About Bridge Capital

Bridge Capital Holdings is the bank holding company for Bridge Bank, National Association (the Bank). The Bank’s lending solutions include working capital lines of credit, structured finance (asset-based lending and factoring), 7(a) and 504 Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, commercial real estate loans, sustainable energy project financing, growth capital loans, equipment financing, letters of credit and commercial credit cards. The Bank’s depository and corporate banking services include cash and treasury management solutions, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, checking accounts, Automated Clearing House (ACH) payment and wire solutions, fraud protection, remote deposit capture, courier services and online banking. The Bank’s international banking services include foreign exchange (FX payments and hedging), letters of credit, and import and export financing. The Bank provides banking services to businesses located across the San Francisco Bay Area.

