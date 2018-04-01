Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) and The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

Service Co. International (NYSE: SCI) is one of 13 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Service Co. International to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Service Co. International pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Service Co. International pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Personal services” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.8% and pay out 20.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Service Co. International has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Service Co. International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Service Co. International 17.66% 23.68% 2.38% Service Co. International Competitors 3.84% -11.59% 0.30%

Volatility and Risk

Service Co. International has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Service Co. International’s competitors have a beta of 2.20, meaning that their average stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Service Co. International and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Service Co. International 1 0 4 0 2.60 Service Co. International Competitors 124 444 539 35 2.42

Service Co. International currently has a consensus target price of $44.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.91%. As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 20.44%. Given Service Co. International’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Service Co. International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.0% of Service Co. International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Service Co. International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Service Co. International and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Service Co. International $3.10 billion $546.66 million 24.35 Service Co. International Competitors $960.46 million $99.22 million 129.41

Service Co. International has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Service Co. International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Service Co. International beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International is a provider of deathcare products and services, with a network of funeral service locations and cemeteries. The Company’s segments include Funeral, Cemetery and Corporate. It conducts both funeral and cemetery operations in the United States and Canada. As December 31, 2016, it operated 1,502 funeral service locations and 470 cemeteries, including 281 funeral service/cemetery combination locations, which are geographically diversified across 45 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers various brands, such as Dignity Memorial, Dignity Planning, National Cremation Society, Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, and Funeraria del Angel. Its funeral service and cemetery operations consist of funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and related businesses. It sells cemetery property, and funeral and cemetery merchandise and services.

