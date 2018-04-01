Financial Comparison: Dimension Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMTX) versus Auspex Pharmaceuticals (ASPX)

Auspex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ASPX) and Dimension Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMTX) are both companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Auspex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Auspex Pharmaceuticals and Dimension Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auspex Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Dimension Therapeutics 0 4 1 0 2.20

Dimension Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.60, indicating a potential downside of 22.65%. Given Dimension Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dimension Therapeutics is more favorable than Auspex Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.3% of Dimension Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Dimension Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Auspex Pharmaceuticals and Dimension Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auspex Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dimension Therapeutics $11.47 million 13.08 -$49.00 million N/A N/A

Auspex Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dimension Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Auspex Pharmaceuticals and Dimension Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auspex Pharmaceuticals N/A -61.66% -50.55% Dimension Therapeutics -378.28% -240.95% -118.91%

Summary

Dimension Therapeutics beats Auspex Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Auspex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Auspex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of medicines for people with movement disorders and other rare diseases, including orphan diseases. Its pipeline includes product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hyperkinetic movement disorders, such as chorea (abnormal involuntary movements) associated with Huntington’s disease, an orphan disease, tardive dyskinesia and Tourette syndrome in the pediatric population, which is an orphan disease, as well as other orphan indications. Its lead product candidate is SD-809, which is a small molecule inhibitor of vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2). Its other programs include SD-560, SD-1077 and SD-254.

Dimension Therapeutics Company Profile

Dimension Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing therapeutic products for people living with rare diseases associated with the liver and caused by genetic mutations. It has programs for hemophilia B, hemophilia A, ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency, and glycogen storage disease type Ia (GSDIa). The Company’s gene therapy product candidates and programs are designed to provide a functional copy of an abnormal or missing gene using the advanced adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based vector delivery technology. DTX101 is the Company’s lead gene therapy product candidate designed to deliver Factor IX (FIX), gene expression in patients with hemophilia B. DTX201 is its Factor VIII (FVIII) gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia A. DTX301 is its gene therapy product candidate designed for the treatment of patients with OTC deficiency. DTX401 is its gene therapy program for the treatment of patients with GSDIa.

Receive News & Ratings for Auspex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auspex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.