Contrasting Barloworld (BRRAY) & LSB Industries (LXU)

LSB Industries (NYSE: LXU) and Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

LSB Industries has a beta of 4.27, meaning that its stock price is 327% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barloworld has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.4% of LSB Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of LSB Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Barloworld pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. LSB Industries does not pay a dividend. Barloworld pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares LSB Industries and Barloworld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSB Industries -6.83% -6.65% -2.49% Barloworld N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for LSB Industries and Barloworld, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LSB Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Barloworld 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LSB Industries and Barloworld’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSB Industries $427.50 million 0.41 -$29.21 million N/A N/A Barloworld $4.63 billion 0.65 $122.89 million $0.72 19.68

Barloworld has higher revenue and earnings than LSB Industries.

Summary

Barloworld beats LSB Industries on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the manufacture and sale of chemical products. The Company operates through chemical business segment. It is a manufacturer and distributor of nitrogen fertilizer and other nitrogen products in North America. Its principal nitrogen products are ammonia (AN), fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (high density ammonium nitrate prills used in the agricultural industry (HDAN)), urea ammonia nitrate (UAN), and AN solution for agricultural applications, high purity and commercial grade ammonia, high purity AN, sulfuric acids, concentrated, blended and regular nitric acid, mixed nitrating acids, carbon dioxide, and diesel exhaust fluid for industrial applications, and industrial grade AN (low density ammonium nitrate prills used in the mining industry (LDAN)) and 83% AN solution (AN solution) for the mining industry. Its customers include cooperatives and independent fertilizer distributors.

Barloworld Company Profile

Barloworld Limited is a distributor of international brands providing integrated rental, fleet management, product support and logistics solutions. The Company’s segments are Equipment, Handling, Automotive, Logistics and Corporate. The Equipment segment provides customers with solutions that include Caterpillar earthmoving equipment, engines and other complementary brands. The Handling segment provides customers with solutions for material handling needs that include lift trucks, warehouse handling equipment and distribution of agricultural equipment. The Automotive segment provides customers with motor vehicle usage solutions through the operation of car rental, motor retail and fleet service business units. The Logistics segment provides customers with traditional logistics services and supply chain management solutions. The Corporate segment comprises all other activities, including the operations of the corporate office in Johannesburg and treasury in the United Kingdom.

