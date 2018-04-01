Swiss Re (SSREY) vs. Its Rivals Critical Survey

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS: SSREY) is one of 35 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Swiss Re to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Swiss Re and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swiss Re N/A N/A N/A Swiss Re Competitors 5.48% 2.63% 0.97%

Volatility and Risk

Swiss Re has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swiss Re’s peers have a beta of 1.09, indicating that their average stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Swiss Re and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Swiss Re $42.49 billion $331.00 million 98.02 Swiss Re Competitors $22.96 billion $1.27 billion 15.95

Swiss Re has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Swiss Re is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Swiss Re shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Swiss Re pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Swiss Re pays out 384.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Life insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 26.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Swiss Re and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swiss Re 1 4 2 0 2.14 Swiss Re Competitors 223 953 1228 81 2.47

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 11.93%. Given Swiss Re’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Swiss Re has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Swiss Re peers beat Swiss Re on 13 of the 15 factors compared.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments. Its Corporate Solutions segment is engaged in serving mid-sized and large corporations, with product offerings ranging from traditional property and casualty insurance to customized solutions. Its Admin Re segment provides risk and capital management solutions by which the Company acquires closed books of in-force life and health insurance business, entire lines of business, or the entire capital stock of life insurance companies. Its open and closed life insurance books, including Admin Re, are managed under a unit called Life Capital.

