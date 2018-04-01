Critical Review: Windstream (WIN) versus The Competition

Windstream (NASDAQ: WIN) is one of 72 public companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Windstream to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Windstream pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.3%. Windstream pays out -18.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 72.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Windstream is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Windstream and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windstream 3 1 1 0 1.60 Windstream Competitors 601 1838 1922 96 2.34

Windstream presently has a consensus price target of $1.96, indicating a potential upside of 39.18%. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 68.61%. Given Windstream’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Windstream has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Windstream and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windstream -36.16% -191.89% -2.22% Windstream Competitors 34.85% -8.22% 1.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.6% of Windstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Windstream shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Windstream has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Windstream’s rivals have a beta of 0.60, suggesting that their average stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Windstream and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Windstream $5.85 billion -$2.12 billion -0.87 Windstream Competitors $17.65 billion $2.03 billion 18.13

Windstream’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Windstream. Windstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Windstream rivals beat Windstream on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

About Windstream

Windstream Corporation (Windstream) is a provider of advanced communications and technology solutions, including managed services and cloud computing, to businesses nationwide. In addition to business services, the Company offers broadband, voice and video services to consumers in primarily rural markets. It has operations in 48 states and the District of Columbia, a local and long-haul fiber network spanning approximately 115,000 miles, a robust business sales division and 21 data centers offering managed services and cloud computing. Windstream’s owned local networks consist of central office digital switches, routers, loop carriers and virtual and physical colocations interconnected with fiber, copper and microwaved facilities. A mix of fiber optic and copper facilities connect its customers with the core network. In December 2011, the Company announced that it has completed its acquisition of PAETEC Holding Corp.

