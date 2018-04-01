Contrasting Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) and Atlas Energy Group (ATLS)

Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS: ATLS) and Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Magellan Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Atlas Energy Group does not pay a dividend. Magellan Midstream Partners pays out 96.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Magellan Midstream Partners has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and Magellan Midstream Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Group $137.16 million 0.01 -$13.10 million N/A N/A Magellan Midstream Partners $2.51 billion 5.31 $869.53 million $3.81 15.31

Magellan Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and Magellan Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Group -676.76% N/A -64.37% Magellan Midstream Partners 34.67% 40.85% 12.31%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Atlas Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of Magellan Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Atlas Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Magellan Midstream Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Atlas Energy Group has a beta of -0.52, meaning that its share price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magellan Midstream Partners has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Atlas Energy Group and Magellan Midstream Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Magellan Midstream Partners 3 7 3 0 2.00

Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus target price of $75.58, indicating a potential upside of 29.53%. Given Magellan Midstream Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Magellan Midstream Partners is more favorable than Atlas Energy Group.

Summary

Magellan Midstream Partners beats Atlas Energy Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Energy Group

Atlas Energy Group, LLC is an energy management company, which acquires and develops upstream and midstream oil and gas assets. The Company has ownership interests in the general partner Class A units, and over 23.3% limited partner interest in Atlas Resource Partners, L.P. (ARP), which is an independent developer and producer of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids; over 80% general partner interest and approximately 2.1% limited partner interest in Atlas Growth Partners, L.P. (AGP), which conducts natural gas and oil operations in the mid-continent region of the United States, and owns approximately 15.9% general partner interest and over 12% limited partner interest in Lightfoot Capital Partners, L.P. and Lightfoot Capital Partners GP, LLC, its general partner, which incubates new master limited partnerships (MLPs) and invests in existing MLPs. Its segments include ARP, AGP, and Corporate and other. The Company focuses on the development and growth of energy enterprises.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers. The company also owns and operates crude oil pipelines and storage facilities; and marine terminals located along coastal waterways that provide distribution, storage, blending, inventory management, and additive injection services for refiners, marketers, traders, and other end users of petroleum products. As of December 31, 2017, it had 9,700-mile refined products pipeline system with 53 terminals, as well as 26 independent terminals; 1,100-mile ammonia pipeline system; approximately 2,200 miles of crude oil pipelines and storage facilities with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 28 million barrels; and 5 marine terminals with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 26 million barrels. The company serves as the general partner of Magellan GP, LLC. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

