Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) versus Advanced Energy (AEIS) Head-To-Head Survey

Advanced Energy (NASDAQ: AEIS) and Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Advanced Energy has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axcelis Technologies has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Advanced Energy and Axcelis Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50 Axcelis Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80

Advanced Energy presently has a consensus price target of $90.33, suggesting a potential upside of 41.37%. Axcelis Technologies has a consensus price target of $31.80, suggesting a potential upside of 29.27%. Given Advanced Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Advanced Energy is more favorable than Axcelis Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advanced Energy and Axcelis Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Energy $671.01 million 3.78 $137.86 million $4.23 15.11 Axcelis Technologies $410.56 million 1.93 $126.95 million $1.48 16.62

Advanced Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Axcelis Technologies. Advanced Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axcelis Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Energy and Axcelis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Energy 20.55% 35.06% 25.41% Axcelis Technologies 30.92% 18.64% 12.79%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.4% of Advanced Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Axcelis Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Advanced Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Axcelis Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Advanced Energy beats Axcelis Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advanced Energy Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion and control products that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power systems, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation. The company also provides power control modules and thermal instrumentation products for rapid thermal processing, chemical vapor deposition, crystal growing, and other semiconductor and solar applications, as well as in chemical processing, glass manufacturing, and other general industrial power applications; and high voltage products for various applications, including semiconductor wafer processing and metrology, scientific instrumentation, mass spectrometry, industrial printing, and analytical x-ray systems for industrial and analytical applications. In addition, it offers repair services, conversions, upgrades, and refurbishments and used equipment to companies. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors in the North America, Europe, and Asia. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems. In addition, the company offers aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services, and customer training. It sells its equipment and services to semiconductor chip manufacturers through its direct sales force. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

