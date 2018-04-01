Critical Contrast: Cemex SAB de CV (CX) versus Its Rivals

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE: CX) is one of 8 public companies in the “Cement, hydraulic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Cemex SAB de CV to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Cemex SAB de CV alerts:

This table compares Cemex SAB de CV and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cemex SAB de CV $13.67 billion $806.19 million 16.15 Cemex SAB de CV Competitors $9.65 billion $678.88 million 23.31

Cemex SAB de CV has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Cemex SAB de CV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Cemex SAB de CV has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cemex SAB de CV’s peers have a beta of 1.25, meaning that their average stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cemex SAB de CV and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cemex SAB de CV 0 3 4 0 2.57 Cemex SAB de CV Competitors 51 224 171 11 2.31

Cemex SAB de CV presently has a consensus price target of $9.57, indicating a potential upside of 44.51%. As a group, “Cement, hydraulic” companies have a potential upside of 20.14%. Given Cemex SAB de CV’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cemex SAB de CV is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Cemex SAB de CV and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cemex SAB de CV 5.91% 5.85% 2.17% Cemex SAB de CV Competitors 9.37% 9.15% 4.71%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.9% of Cemex SAB de CV shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Cement, hydraulic” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cemex SAB de CV shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of shares of all “Cement, hydraulic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cemex SAB de CV peers beat Cemex SAB de CV on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CEMEX) is an operating and holding company engaged, directly or indirectly, through its operating subsidiaries, primarily in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker and other construction materials throughout the world, and that provides construction-related services to customers and communities in over 50 countries throughout the world. The Company operates in various locations, including Mexico, the United States, Europe, South America, Central America, the Caribbean, Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Its cement production facilities are located in Mexico, the United States, Spain, Egypt, Germany, Colombia, the Philippines, Poland, the Dominican Republic, the United Kingdom, Panama, Latvia, Puerto Rico, Thailand, Costa Rica and Nicaragua. The Company is a supplier of aggregates, primarily the crushed stone, sand and gravel, used in various forms of construction.

Receive News & Ratings for Cemex SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.