Critical Contrast: Destination Maternity (DEST) & ASOS.com (ASOMY)

Destination Maternity (NASDAQ: DEST) and ASOS.com (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Destination Maternity and ASOS.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Destination Maternity 0 0 0 0 N/A ASOS.com 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Destination Maternity and ASOS.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destination Maternity -11.02% -14.66% -4.96% ASOS.com N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Destination Maternity has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASOS.com has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Destination Maternity and ASOS.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Destination Maternity $433.70 million 0.09 -$32.76 million N/A N/A ASOS.com $2.44 billion 3.38 $81.14 million $0.97 101.41

ASOS.com has higher revenue and earnings than Destination Maternity.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.3% of Destination Maternity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ASOS.com shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Destination Maternity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ASOS.com beats Destination Maternity on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Destination Maternity Company Profile

Destination Maternity Corporation, formerly Mothers Work, Inc. is a designer and retailer of maternity apparel in the United States. The Company operates a chain of maternity apparel specialty stores. The Company operates through the design, manufacture, and sale of maternity apparel and related accessories segment. It operates approximately 1,815 retail locations, including over 540 stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, and approximately 1,280 leased departments located within department stores and baby specialty stores throughout the United States, in Puerto Rico and, in England. The Company sells merchandise on the Internet, primarily through its Motherhood.com, APeaInThePod.com and DestinationMaternity.com Websites. The Company also sells its merchandise through its Canadian Website, MotherhoodCanada.ca, through Amazon.com in the United States, and through Websites of certain of its retail partners.

ASOS.com Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and the Russian Federation. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and own-labeled products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines. The company is also involved in payment processing and marketing staff employment businesses. ASOS Plc was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

