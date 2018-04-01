Lawson Products (LAWS) and Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) Critical Comparison

Lawson Products (NASDAQ: LAWS) and Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Reliance Steel & Aluminum pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Lawson Products does not pay a dividend. Reliance Steel & Aluminum pays out 36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.8% of Lawson Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Lawson Products shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lawson Products and Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lawson Products $305.91 million 0.73 $29.68 million $0.51 49.51 Reliance Steel & Aluminum $9.72 billion 0.64 $613.40 million $5.44 15.76

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has higher revenue and earnings than Lawson Products. Reliance Steel & Aluminum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lawson Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lawson Products and Reliance Steel & Aluminum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lawson Products 0 1 1 0 2.50 Reliance Steel & Aluminum 0 3 7 0 2.70

Lawson Products presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.81%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus target price of $90.43, indicating a potential upside of 5.47%. Given Lawson Products’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lawson Products is more favorable than Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Profitability

This table compares Lawson Products and Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lawson Products 9.70% 5.31% 2.59% Reliance Steel & Aluminum 6.31% 9.00% 5.14%

Risk and Volatility

Lawson Products has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Reliance Steel & Aluminum beats Lawson Products on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of products and services the industrial, commercial, institutional and government maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) market. The Company’s product categories include fastening systems, fluid power, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety, welding and metal repair, and other. The Company supplies a range of automotive products, including body hardware, body shop, brake/wheel, fleet/truck, repair harness assembly and other parts. The Company offers approximately 200,000 different core products for sale of which approximately 50,000 products are maintained in its distribution centers. The Company’s customers operate in a range of industries, including automotive repair, commercial vehicle maintenance, government, manufacturing, food processing, distribution, construction, oil and gas, mining, wholesale and service.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise. It also manufactures metal parts that have applications in various end markets, including industrial machinery, automotive, aerospace, sugar products, and consumer electronics manufacturers. In addition, it distributes and processes carbon, alloy and stainless steel pipe, tubing, and bar products. The company sells directly to large original equipment manufacturer customers, as well as to small machine shops and fabricators. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

