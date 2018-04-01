Analyzing Ashland Global (ASH) & Eastman Chemical (EMN)

Ashland Global (NYSE: ASH) and Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Ashland Global alerts:

93.6% of Ashland Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Eastman Chemical shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Ashland Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Eastman Chemical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ashland Global pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Eastman Chemical pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Ashland Global pays out 36.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eastman Chemical pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eastman Chemical has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Eastman Chemical is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ashland Global and Eastman Chemical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashland Global $3.26 billion 1.33 $1.00 million $2.44 28.60 Eastman Chemical $9.55 billion 1.58 $1.38 billion $7.61 13.87

Eastman Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Ashland Global. Eastman Chemical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ashland Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ashland Global and Eastman Chemical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashland Global 0 2 7 0 2.78 Eastman Chemical 0 7 7 0 2.50

Ashland Global presently has a consensus target price of $85.43, suggesting a potential upside of 22.41%. Eastman Chemical has a consensus target price of $102.08, suggesting a potential downside of 3.32%. Given Ashland Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ashland Global is more favorable than Eastman Chemical.

Profitability

This table compares Ashland Global and Eastman Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashland Global -0.08% 7.14% 2.73% Eastman Chemical 15.44% 22.02% 6.98%

Volatility and Risk

Ashland Global has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastman Chemical has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eastman Chemical beats Ashland Global on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Inc. is engaged in specialty chemicals, and through Valvoline, is a consumer-branded lubricant supplier. The Company operates in three segments: Ashland Specialty Ingredients (Specialty Ingredients), Ashland Performance Materials (Performance Materials) and Valvoline. Its Specialty Ingredients segment is engaged in providing cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones and biofunctionals, and consists of two divisions: Consumer Specialties and Industrial Specialties. Its Performance Materials segment is engaged in providing unsaturated polyester resins and vinyl ester resins, and consists of two divisions: Composites and Intermediates/Solvents. Its Valvoline segment is engaged in producing and distributing automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants, and automotive chemicals. Its chemistry is used in various markets and applications, including architectural coatings, adhesives, automotive, construction, energy and pharmaceutical.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators. Its products are used in transportation, consumables, building and construction, industrial applications, animal nutrition, care chemicals, crop protection, and energy markets. Its Advanced Materials segment provides copolyesters, cellulose esters, polyvinyl butyral (PVB) sheets, specialty (PVB) intermediates, and window film and protective film, and aftermarket applied film products for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets. The company's Chemical Intermediates segment offers Olefin derivatives, acetyl derivatives, ethylene, and commodity solvents; primary non-phthalate and phthala plasticizers, and a range of niche non- phthalate plasticizers; and methylamines and salts higher amines and solvents. Its Fibers segment manufactures and sells cellulose acetate tow for use in filtration media primarily cigarette filters; triacetin, cellulose acetate flake, and acetyl raw materials for other acetate fiber producers; and natural, acetate, and polyester yarn, as well as solution-dyed acetate yarn for use in apparel, home furnishings, and industrial fabrics. The company also offers aviation turbine engine oil; wet-laid nonwovens; and specialty films. Eastman Chemical Company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.