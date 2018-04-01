Critical Review: Eaton (ETN) and Its Rivals

Eaton (NYSE: ETN) is one of 6 public companies in the “Miscellaneous industrial & commercial machinery & equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Eaton to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Eaton has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eaton’s peers have a beta of 0.61, indicating that their average stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eaton and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton $20.40 billion $2.99 billion 17.18 Eaton Competitors $4.79 billion $569.03 million 23.53

Eaton has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Eaton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Eaton pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Eaton pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Miscellaneous industrial & commercial machinery & equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 31.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Eaton has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Eaton and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton 14.60% 12.84% 6.53% Eaton Competitors 5.01% 12.54% 5.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Eaton and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton 0 8 8 0 2.50 Eaton Competitors 22 253 271 3 2.46

Eaton currently has a consensus target price of $87.54, indicating a potential upside of 9.55%. As a group, “Miscellaneous industrial & commercial machinery & equipment” companies have a potential upside of 2.64%. Given Eaton’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Eaton is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.9% of Eaton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous industrial & commercial machinery & equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Eaton shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous industrial & commercial machinery & equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eaton beats its peers on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation (Eaton) is a diversified power management company. It is engaged in the manufacturing of electrical components and systems for power quality, distribution and control; hydraulics components, systems and services for industrial and mobile equipment; aerospace fuel, hydraulics and pneumatic systems for commercial and military use, and truck and automotive drivetrain and powertrain systems for performance, fuel economy and safety. On January 1, 2011, it closed the acquisition of the Tuthill Coupling Group, which is a division of the Tuthill Corporation. It has five segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Rest of World; Hydraulics; Aerospace; Truck, and Automotive. On October 1, 2010, it acquired CopperLogic, Inc. On July 15, 2010, it acquired EMC Engineers, Inc. In May 2011, it acquired Internormen Technology Group. In August 2011, it acquired IE Power, Inc. In December 2011, it acquired E.A. Pedersen Company.

