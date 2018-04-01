Critical Review: Rhino Resource Partners (RHNO) and Westmoreland Coal (WLB)

Rhino Resource Partners (OTCMKTS: RHNO) and Westmoreland Coal (NASDAQ:WLB) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Rhino Resource Partners has a beta of -1.15, indicating that its share price is 215% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westmoreland Coal has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rhino Resource Partners and Westmoreland Coal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhino Resource Partners $218.69 million 0.11 -$18.79 million N/A N/A Westmoreland Coal $1.48 billion 0.01 -$27.10 million ($4.07) -0.10

Rhino Resource Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Westmoreland Coal.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Rhino Resource Partners and Westmoreland Coal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhino Resource Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Westmoreland Coal 0 1 2 0 2.67

Westmoreland Coal has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,363.41%. Given Westmoreland Coal’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Westmoreland Coal is more favorable than Rhino Resource Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.0% of Westmoreland Coal shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Westmoreland Coal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rhino Resource Partners and Westmoreland Coal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhino Resource Partners -8.38% -13.80% -7.46% Westmoreland Coal -8.06% N/A -7.61%

Summary

Westmoreland Coal beats Rhino Resource Partners on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rhino Resource Partners

Rhino Resource Partners LP is an energy limited partnership that is focused on coal and energy related assets and activities, including energy infrastructure investments. The Company produces, processes and sells coal of various steam and metallurgical grades from multiple coal producing basins in the United States. It operates through four segments. The Central Appalachia segment consists of over two mining complexes: Tug River and Rob Fork. The Northern Appalachia segment consists of the Hopedale mining complex and the Leesville field. The Rhino Western segment includes its underground mine in the Western Bituminous region. The Illinois Basin segment includes its underground mine, preparation plant and river loadout facility, and Taylorville field reserves located in central Illinois. Its Other category consists of its ancillary businesses and remaining oil and natural gas activities.

About Westmoreland Coal

Westmoreland Coal Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company. The company operates through Coal – U.S., Coal – Canada, Coal – WMLP, and Power segments. It produces and sells sub-bituminous coal and lignite to power plants. The company owns and operates coal mines in Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, and Texas, the United States; and Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It has total proven or probable coal reserves of approximately 888,202 thousands of tons. The company is also involved in the production of electricity. It operates two coal-fired power generating units with a total capacity of approximately 230 megawatts in Weldon, North Carolina. Westmoreland Coal Company was founded in 1854 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

