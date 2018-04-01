Critical Survey: Kirby (KEX) and Its Competitors

Kirby (NYSE: KEX) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Water transportation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Kirby to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Kirby and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirby 14.14% 4.17% 2.41% Kirby Competitors -0.68% 4.75% 1.80%

Risk & Volatility

Kirby has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kirby’s competitors have a beta of 1.22, indicating that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kirby and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirby 1 4 5 0 2.40 Kirby Competitors 240 760 1129 37 2.44

Kirby presently has a consensus price target of $78.78, indicating a potential upside of 2.38%. As a group, “Water transportation” companies have a potential upside of 20.07%. Given Kirby’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kirby has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.0% of Kirby shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Kirby shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kirby and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kirby $2.21 billion $313.18 million 37.54 Kirby Competitors $2.54 billion $295.09 million -3.21

Kirby’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Kirby. Kirby is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Kirby competitors beat Kirby on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation is a domestic tank barge operator, transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along all three United States coasts and in Alaska and Hawaii. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates in two segments: Marine Transportation and Diesel Engine Services. The Company, through its Marine Transportation segment, is a provider of marine transportation services, operating tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along all three United States coasts and in Alaska and Hawaii. Its engine services segment, sells replacement parts, provides service mechanics to overhaul and repair medium-speed and high-speed diesel engines, transmissions, reduction gears, pumps and compression products, maintains facilities to rebuild component parts or entire medium-speed and high-speed diesel engines.

