TransMontaigne Partners (TLP) versus Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) Financial Survey

TransMontaigne Partners (NYSE: TLP) and Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

TransMontaigne Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Oasis Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. TransMontaigne Partners pays out 140.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Oasis Midstream Partners pays out 348.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TransMontaigne Partners has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. TransMontaigne Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TransMontaigne Partners and Oasis Midstream Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransMontaigne Partners $183.27 million 3.16 $48.49 million $2.20 16.27 Oasis Midstream Partners $182.22 million 2.67 $49.21 million $0.43 41.19

Oasis Midstream Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TransMontaigne Partners. TransMontaigne Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oasis Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.0% of TransMontaigne Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of Oasis Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of TransMontaigne Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TransMontaigne Partners and Oasis Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransMontaigne Partners 24.56% 12.16% 5.83% Oasis Midstream Partners N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TransMontaigne Partners and Oasis Midstream Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransMontaigne Partners 0 2 2 0 2.50 Oasis Midstream Partners 0 2 8 0 2.80

TransMontaigne Partners currently has a consensus target price of $46.75, indicating a potential upside of 30.62%. Oasis Midstream Partners has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.40%. Given TransMontaigne Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TransMontaigne Partners is more favorable than Oasis Midstream Partners.

Summary

TransMontaigne Partners beats Oasis Midstream Partners on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

TransMontaigne Partners Company Profile

TransMontaigne Partners L.P. is a terminaling and transportation company with operations in the United States along the Gulf Coast, in the Midwest, in Houston and Brownsville, Texas, along the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers, and in the Southeast. The Company operates its business in five principal business segments: Gulf Coast terminals, Midwest terminals and pipeline system, Brownsville terminals, River terminals and Southeast terminals. It provides integrated terminaling, storage, transportation and related services for companies engaged in the trading, distribution and marketing of light refined petroleum products, heavy refined petroleum products, crude oil, chemicals, fertilizers and other liquid products. It is controlled by its general partner, TransMontaigne GP, which is an indirect subsidiary of ArcLight Energy Partners Fund VI, L.P. (ArcLight). The Company uses its terminaling facilities to, among other things, store the refined products in its tanks for its customers.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It is involved in various activities, including natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage; gathering, transportation, gathering and disposal of produced and flow back water; freshwater distribution; and supply and distribution of fracwater and flushwater. OMP GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Oasis Midstream Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Houston, Texas. The company is a subsidiary of OMS Holdings LLC.

