CrowdCoin (CRYPTO:CRC) Trading 24.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CrowdCoin (CURRENCY:CRC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. CrowdCoin has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $6,787.00 worth of CrowdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CrowdCoin coin can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00010678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinsMarkets and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, CrowdCoin has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CrowdCoin

CRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. CrowdCoin’s total supply is 1,739,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,389,300 coins. CrowdCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrowdCoin_CRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CrowdCoin is /r/CrowdCoinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CrowdCoin’s official website is crowdcoin.site.

According to CryptoCompare, “CraftCoin (CRC) is a cryptocurrency based on Litecoin. CraftCoin was designed to be a portable in-game currency for Minecraft servers. The currency is used to buy in-game items on minecraft servers, and can be instantly transferred to any other Minecraft server that supports CraftCoin. Best of all it is absolutely free for anybody to use for private and commercial use. “

Buying and Selling CrowdCoin

CrowdCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinsMarkets and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy CrowdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrowdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

