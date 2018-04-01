Crown (CCK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning. They currently have $56.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Crown Holdings expects its adjusted earnings per share will be in the range of $4.30-$4.50 in 2018, reflecting 9% year-over-year growth at the mid-point. It also projects first-quarter 2018 earnings per share in the range of 75-85 cents. Crown Holdings is expected to benefit from geographic expansion of its beverage can lines which will help it capitalize on the rise in global beverage can demand. The pending Signode acquisition will add a portfolio of premier transit and protective packaging franchises to Crown Holdings’ metal packaging business and boost free cash flow. Its estimates have been going up over the past 60 days. Moreover, the stock has outperformed the industry in the past month.”

Several other research firms have also commented on CCK. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Vertical Research raised shares of Crown from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS began coverage on Crown in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Crown from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Crown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.80.

CCK stock opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6,816.18, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.95. Crown has a one year low of $48.26 and a one year high of $62.27.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 57.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. analysts forecast that Crown will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth $2,431,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Crown by 14.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Crown by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 5.2% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 254,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 339.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 27,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps.

