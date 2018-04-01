CRTCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.00 (CRT)

CRTCoin (CURRENCY:CRT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. CRTCoin has a total market capitalization of $26,553.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of CRTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CRTCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00004800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CRTCoin has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jiyo (JIYO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00001079 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001703 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00001300 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About CRTCoin

CRTCoin is a coin. CRTCoin’s total supply is 10,079,270 coins and its circulating supply is 79,270 coins. CRTCoin’s official Twitter account is @crtcoincom. CRTCoin’s official website is crtcoin.com.

Buying and Selling CRTCoin

CRTCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: NIX-E. It is not possible to buy CRTCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRTCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CRTCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

