CryptoPing (PING) Price Hits $0.27

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00004045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, YoBit and Tidex. CryptoPing has a market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $62,203.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002981 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00702587 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014943 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000464 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033564 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00159677 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00029259 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing’s genesis date was May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,952,089 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech.

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, YoBit and Tidex. It is not currently possible to purchase CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

