CSRA (CSRA) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.03

News stories about CSRA (NYSE:CSRA) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CSRA earned a daily sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.6566732463798 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE:CSRA remained flat at $$41.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,044,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,988,509. CSRA has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6,758.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

CSRA (NYSE:CSRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. CSRA had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 68.98%. CSRA’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that CSRA will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 28th. CSRA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

CSRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CSRA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of CSRA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 price objective on shares of CSRA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of CSRA in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSRA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

About CSRA

CSRA Inc is a provider of information technology services to the United States federal government. The Company operates through two segments: Defense and Intelligence, and Civil. The Defense and Intelligence segment provides services to the Department of Defense (DoD), National Security Agency, branches of the Armed Forces, and other DoD and Intelligence agencies.

