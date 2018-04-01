CSS Industries Inc (CSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. CSS Industries’ rating score has declined by 100% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $27.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.56) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CSS Industries an industry rank of 207 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get CSS Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CSS Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CSS Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSS Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

CSS Industries stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $17.51. 57,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,906. CSS Industries has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $30.29. The company has a market capitalization of $159.69, a PE ratio of -47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17.

CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.15. CSS Industries had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.50 million. research analysts anticipate that CSS Industries will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. CSS Industries’s payout ratio is presently -216.22%.

In other CSS Industries news, Director Rebecca C. Matthias acquired 20,100 shares of CSS Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $421,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CSS Industries by 31.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in CSS Industries in the fourth quarter worth $654,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in CSS Industries in the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in CSS Industries by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 108,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 17,493 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CSS Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “CSS Industries Inc (CSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/css-industries-inc-css-given-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-by-analysts-updated.html.

About CSS Industries

CSS Industries, Inc is a consumer products company, which is engaged in the design, manufacture, procurement, distribution and sale of non-durable all occasion and seasonal social expression products, principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. The Company’s occasion and seasonal products include classroom exchange Valentines, infant products, journals, buttons, gift wrap, floral accessories, craft and educational products, Easter egg dyes and novelties, memory books, scrapbooks, stickers, stationery and other items.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSS Industries (CSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSS Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSS Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.