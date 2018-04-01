Cthulhu Offerings (OFF) Market Cap Reaches $24,731.00

Cthulhu Offerings (CURRENCY:OFF) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Cthulhu Offerings has traded down 26.2% against the dollar. One Cthulhu Offerings coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. Cthulhu Offerings has a total market cap of $24,731.00 and $278.00 worth of Cthulhu Offerings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007015 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002998 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00688123 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00161919 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00032564 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00031116 BTC.

About Cthulhu Offerings

Cthulhu Offerings was first traded on September 14th, 2013. Cthulhu Offerings’ total supply is 2,623,366 coins. The official website for Cthulhu Offerings is cthulhuofferings.tk. Cthulhu Offerings’ official Twitter account is @CthulhuOff.

Buying and Selling Cthulhu Offerings

Cthulhu Offerings can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Cthulhu Offerings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cthulhu Offerings must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cthulhu Offerings using one of the exchanges listed above.

