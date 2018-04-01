Analyzing CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) and Its Competitors

CUI Global (NASDAQ: CUI) is one of 13 public companies in the “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare CUI Global to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CUI Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CUI Global -15.12% -16.70% -9.79% CUI Global Competitors -1.65% 1.23% -0.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CUI Global and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CUI Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 CUI Global Competitors 43 164 299 7 2.53

CUI Global currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 284.62%. As a group, “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 21.56%. Given CUI Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CUI Global is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CUI Global and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CUI Global $83.28 million -$12.58 million -7.43 CUI Global Competitors $4.56 billion $203.02 million 24.05

CUI Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CUI Global. CUI Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.2% of CUI Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of CUI Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

CUI Global has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CUI Global’s peers have a beta of 0.54, suggesting that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CUI Global peers beat CUI Global on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

CUI Global Company Profile

CUI Global, Inc. is a platform company. The Company’s segments include Power and Electromechanical, Energy and Other. The Power and Electromechanical segment includes its subsidiaries, CUI, Inc. (CUI), CUI Japan and CUI-Canada, Inc., which provide electromechanical components, including power supplies, transformers, converters, connectors and industrial controls for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its Power and Electro-Mechanical segment aggregates its product offerings into over two categories: components, including connectors, speakers, buzzers, test and measurement devices, and control solutions, including encoders and sensors, and power solutions. Its Energy segment includes its subsidiaries, Orbital Gas Systems Limited (Orbital) and the Orbital Gas Systems, North America, Inc., which consist of gas related test and measurement systems, including the GasPT, a natural gas inferential metering device. The Other segment includes corporate activity.

