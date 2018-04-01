Brokers Issue Forecasts for CUI Global Inc’s Q1 2018 Earnings (NASDAQ:CUI)

CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI) – Analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CUI Global in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Dougherty & Co analyst J. Fisher forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for CUI Global’s FY2018 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). CUI Global had a negative return on equity of 16.70% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $21.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CUI. ValuEngine cut shares of CUI Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CUI Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CUI Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

CUI stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. CUI Global has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CUI Global by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 859,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of CUI Global by 178.6% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 103,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CUI Global by 550.5% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 94,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 79,829 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CUI Global by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 108,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CUI Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

CUI Global Company Profile

CUI Global, Inc is a platform company. The Company’s segments include Power and Electromechanical, Energy and Other. The Power and Electromechanical segment includes its subsidiaries, CUI, Inc (CUI), CUI Japan and CUI-Canada, Inc, which provide electromechanical components, including power supplies, transformers, converters, connectors and industrial controls for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

