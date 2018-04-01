Curtiss-Wright (CW) & Actuant (ATU) Head to Head Contrast

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE: CW) and Actuant (NYSE:ATU) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

This table compares Curtiss-Wright and Actuant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curtiss-Wright $2.27 billion 2.63 $214.89 million $5.03 26.85 Actuant $1.10 billion 1.27 -$66.21 million $0.83 28.01

Curtiss-Wright has higher revenue and earnings than Actuant. Curtiss-Wright is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Actuant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Curtiss-Wright and Actuant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curtiss-Wright 9.46% 15.46% 7.02% Actuant -7.86% 9.21% 3.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.6% of Curtiss-Wright shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Curtiss-Wright shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Actuant shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Curtiss-Wright pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Actuant pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Curtiss-Wright pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Actuant pays out 4.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Curtiss-Wright has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Curtiss-Wright is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Curtiss-Wright has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Actuant has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Curtiss-Wright and Actuant, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curtiss-Wright 0 2 6 0 2.75 Actuant 1 6 3 0 2.20

Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus target price of $135.29, suggesting a potential upside of 0.16%. Actuant has a consensus target price of $23.63, suggesting a potential upside of 1.61%. Given Actuant’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Actuant is more favorable than Curtiss-Wright.

Summary

Curtiss-Wright beats Actuant on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a manufacturing and service company that designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense and Power. The Commercial/Industrial segment’s products include electronic throttle control devices and transmission shifters, electro-mechanical actuation control components, valves, and surface technology services. The Defense segment’s products include commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) embedded computing board level modules, turret aiming and stabilization products, weapons handling systems, avionics and electronics, flight test equipment, and aircraft data management solutions. The Power segment’s products include a range of hardware, pumps, valves, fastening systems, specialized containment doors, airlock hatches and spent fuel management products.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures and distributes a range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy and Engineered Solutions. The Company’s Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure and production automation markets. The Company’s Energy segment provides joint integrity products and services, customized offshore vessel mooring solutions, as well as rope and cable solutions to the global oil and gas, power generation and other energy markets. The Company’s Engineered Solutions segment provides engineered position and motion control systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in various on and off-highway vehicle markets, as well as various other products to the industrial and agricultural markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.