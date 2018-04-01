CVCoin (CRYPTO:CVCOIN) Trading Down 30% This Week

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVCOIN) traded down 20.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. In the last seven days, CVCoin has traded down 30% against the US dollar. CVCoin has a total market cap of $5.05 million and approximately $3,773.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CVCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00007568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CVCoin

CVCoin was first traded on May 18th, 2017. CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,837,033 tokens. CVCoin’s official message board is www.crypviser-forum.com. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypviser uses blockchain technology to develop solutions for B2C and B2B markets. By providing genuine encryption key identification, Crypviser can prevent manipulation, interceptions MITM attacks on all communication levels. Crypviser has developed a security model, which is designed to meet the highest standards of cryptography for securely exchanging and storing all kinds of data. “

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is not presently possible to buy CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

